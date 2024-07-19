Piper Sandler Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,166.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,063.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,067.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,023.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $970.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $718.63 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

