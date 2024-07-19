Piper Sandler Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $31.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

VIRT stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

