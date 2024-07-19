Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $76.75 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

