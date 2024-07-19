Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,656 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $87.21 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

