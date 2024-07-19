Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years. Plumas Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

PLBC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 32.14%. On average, analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,955.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

