Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Get Pool alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $330.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.