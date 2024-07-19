PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W downgraded PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $28,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,763.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 394,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,708 shares of company stock worth $7,195,695 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

