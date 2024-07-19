PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

