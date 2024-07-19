Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.84

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 1801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

