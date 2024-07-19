Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
SQFTP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
