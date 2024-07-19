Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

SQFTP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

