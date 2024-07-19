Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.84.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.