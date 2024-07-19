Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Up 4%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.57. 100,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.