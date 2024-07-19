Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Get Progress Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,513. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Progress Software by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.