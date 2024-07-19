Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.59 on Thursday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 8.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

