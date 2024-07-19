ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $149.78

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.78, but opened at $138.50. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 148,708 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $4,399,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

