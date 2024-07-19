ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $74.28

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.28, but opened at $70.93. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 17,772 shares.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

