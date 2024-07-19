ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $81.30

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $77.33. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 5,966,379 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

