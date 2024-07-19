Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

NYSE PB opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

