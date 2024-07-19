Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $27,806.24 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $27,806.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $115,183.20.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $18,778.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading

