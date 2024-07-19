Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $93,930.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

