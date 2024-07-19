Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Raised by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 530,090 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

