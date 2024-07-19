Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W cut WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

