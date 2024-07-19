Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Adtalem Global Education Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $7,305,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

