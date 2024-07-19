Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Issued By Zacks Research

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:SMP opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $696.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

