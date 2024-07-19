Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Raised by Analyst

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Union Pacific in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2026 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.09. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

