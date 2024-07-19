Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 137,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.