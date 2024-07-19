Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Issued By K LIU &

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) – Analysts at K LIU & increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Peraso in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of Peraso stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Peraso has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%.

Insider Transactions at Peraso

In other news, Director Ian Mcwalter acquired 100,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

