Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,211,000 after buying an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,588,000 after purchasing an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $21,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

