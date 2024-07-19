Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Lowered by William Blair

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.14 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. The company has a market cap of $302.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

