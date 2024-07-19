Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Increased by Analyst

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $130.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

