Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Boston Partners bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

