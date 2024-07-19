Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Reduced by Analyst

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

