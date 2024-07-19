Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$173.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$158.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -57.23%.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

