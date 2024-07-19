Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $293.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.32 and its 200-day moving average is $280.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $212.84 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

