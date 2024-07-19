Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Revvity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

