Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.13.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

TXG stock opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.27.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

