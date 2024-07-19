Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wag! Group Co. Lifted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wag! Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PET opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%.

In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wag! Group news, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 25,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $39,520.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,584 shares of company stock worth $539,268 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

