Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Issued By Zacks Research

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

AutoNation stock opened at $176.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.81.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

