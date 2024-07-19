Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Lowered by Zacks Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

