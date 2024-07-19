Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
A stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $137.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
Read More
