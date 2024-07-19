Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.01 on Thursday. Bank of America has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

