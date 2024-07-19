Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for KB Home Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $83.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.