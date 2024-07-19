Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Issued By KeyCorp

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MYR Group stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $181.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after purchasing an additional 831,066 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

