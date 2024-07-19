Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Decreased by National Bank Financial

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

CGI Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $106.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91. CGI has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CGI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CGI by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

