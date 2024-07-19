Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Itron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Itron alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Itron Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. Itron has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 315.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.