Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

