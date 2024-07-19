Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.42. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,570 shares of company stock valued at $551,795 and have sold 198,019 shares valued at $3,021,082. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

