Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.92. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $328.67 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $1,180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $1,180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,643.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,935. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

