Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.22. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2024 earnings at $27.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.50 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $564.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $519.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

