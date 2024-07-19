Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Xerox Holdings Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xerox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 153,144 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $14,832,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

